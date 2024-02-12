NATE President and CEO Todd Schlekeway talks about the 2023 slowdown in cellular wireless deployment, the impact that has had on the organization’s traditionally tower-centric membership, and how members’ technical skills can be valuable in other areas. In addition, Schlekeway highlights NATE’s continued efforts to promote safety and training among its users.

These topics and others will be discussed during the NATE Unite 2024–the communications-infrastructure contractor association’s annual event–that will be conducted Feb. 19-22 in Memphis, Tenn. To get more information about NATE Unite 2024, visit https://natehome.com/upcoming-events/nate-unite-2024/.