IWCE’S official research partner, Omdia, will be unveiling the results of the Emerging Critical Tech & Innovation Survey across two Lunch & Learn sessions at IWCE.

Omdia’s Physical Security, Public Safety & Critical Communication team will be actively participating throughout the IWCE 2024 schedule, with Omdia analysts participating in or moderating 10 sessions through the packed agenda.

Two of these sessions will focus exclusively on the market data and insight that helps Omdia clients navigate this industry.

What is the Emerging Critical Tech & Innovation survey?

Developed in partnership with IWCE, the Emerging Critical Tech & Innovation Survey aims to identify emerging technologies and innovative solutions that have the potential to revolutionize the way critical-communication networks operate.

In partnership with IWCE, all IWCE attendees who participate in this survey will have the opportunity to attend two Lunch & Learn sessions on site at the Orlando event in March, where the results and insights will be shared by Omdia analysts Paul Bremner, Ildefonso de la Cruz, and Curt Franklin. In addition, all respondents will receive a free summary report, “The Emerging Critical Technology & Innovation infographic.”

The survey will take only 10 minutes to complete.

Your experiences and perspectives are crucial in understanding the evolving landscape of critical communications. By participating in this survey, you contribute to building a collective vision that can enhance the operational efficiency, security, and reliability of our vital communication networks.

What sessions are Omdia analysts participating in?

How do I connect with Omdia at the show?

Connect directly by attending one of the many sessions Omdia analysts will either moderate or participate in as a panelist. Alternatively, the [email protected] service enables you to connect with Omdia analysts to explore your research and data needs in more detail.

Paul Bremner is a Principal Analyst in the critical communications group at Omdia. He is the lead analyst for the Command and Control Rooms Intelligence Service.