Lt. Col. Marcos Rogers of the Mississippi Army National Guard joins Verizon Frontline’s Mark Paff (senior director, business continuity and event management) and Earl Struble, associate director for the Crisis Response Team-South Region) to discuss the recent PATRIOT 24 exercise that is designed to simulate the rapid-recovery efforts that need to be executed during the aftermath of natural disasters. During the six-day training event in Hattiesburg, Miss., the National Guard and Verizon Frontline worked in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) coordinating responses to multiple crisis scenarios, including a Category 4 hurricane damaging hospital communications and a tornado causing a nuclear-radiation release.