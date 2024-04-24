Empower Mission-Critical Communications Anywhere. Whether you need Comms-on-the-Move (COTM) for mobile equipment, vehicles, and applications or Comms-on-the-Pause (COTP) for temporary sites, with access to secure, reliable connectivity, first responders and humanitarian aid workers remain prepared and responsive against the challenging scenarios they regularly face.

When fiber and cellular telecommunications networks are impacted or rendered completely unavailable by a disaster, establishing secure connectivity is a crucial first step in the overall response effort.

Satellite communications offer the resilience and ubiquitous connectivity needed to accelerate the recovery process and ensure that response teams on the ground can do their jobs effectively and efficiently.

Explore how reliable, high-throughput satellite networks, like Intelsat FlexMove, can support all those involved in disaster recovery operations:connectivity as soon as possible to begin coordinating efforts and delivering relief:

On-the-Ground Coordination

Restoration and Recovery

Maintaining Civil Order

Public Health Response

