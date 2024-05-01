FCC commissioners last week voted unanimously to propose rules that would require carriers to provide a georouting solution for all wireless calls to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline based on the caller’s physical location rather than the current method of using the area code associated with the wireless device.

Under the FCC proposal, carriers would route 988 calls to call centers via georouting solutions that “enable calls to be routed based on the location of the caller, without transmitting the caller’s precise location information” in an attempt to protect their privacy, according to an FCC press release about the item. These georouting solutions could be based on the technologies leveraging the location of cell tower used to make the call, according to the press release.

Implementing such rules should alleviate one of the biggest challenges that 988 call centers face—receiving a call from someone in distress who is physically located far from the call center, in a geographic area where the 988 call takers are unfamiliar with the resources that available to the caller. This scenario occurs often, because 988 calls today are routed based on the area code associated with a wireless device, according Ann Mazur, CEO of EveryMind, which operates one of the 200 call centers nationwide that answer 988 calls.

“How many people have a different area code than where they reside? I do,” Mazur said during the FCC open meeting. “Nowhere is this more evident than in the Washington, D.C., area, where the Pew Research Center estimates that 55% of residents with a cell phone have a number from outside the District. According to the Census Bureau, approximately 36 million Americans move residence every year, yet they rarely change their cell-phone number.

“Georouting offers a viable solution to these pressing challenges. By directing calls and texts to the nearest crisis center while guarding confidentiality, georouting ensures swift access to support during moments of crisis. Moreover, it empowers organizations like EveryMind to identify areas of high demand, facilitating targeted resource allocation and enhancing service delivery.”

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel noted that 80% of calls to 988 are made with wireless phones, which can create issues for personnel trying to help callers seeking help at critical times.

“For many people, the area code on our phones no longer matches the place where we live,” Rosenworcel said during the FCC meeting. “That means, if you have a phone number from Maryland, but you move to California and dial 988, you would still be routed to a call center in Maryland, like EveryMind. I know from my visit that the people at EveryMind will do everything they can to assist you, but it goes without saying that they know more about how to get you assistance in their own backyard than they do across the country in California.”

By mandating 988 georouting as outlined in the FCC proposal, 988 calls are delivered to centers staffed by personnel with more local knowledge while protecting the caller’s privacy, according to Rosenworcel.

“I think we can save more lives by getting more people connected to resources nearby,” Rosenworcel said. “That is why today we propose to introduce georouting. When georouting is used, wireless calls to 988 are routed to call centers based on the nearby towers that wireless calls use to connect.

“This provides a more accurate picture of a caller’s actual location, while still protecting their privacy. More importantly, georouting means those responding to 988 inquiries have a lot more knowledge of local resources and are better equipped to assist the caller with getting the help they need.”

This sentiment was echoed by FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who noted the effectiveness of the 988 program .

“There has to be a way to route these calls to the local helpline, while continuing to protect the privacy of callers and making sure that they’re not discouraged from reaching out for help,” Carr said during the FCC meeting. “That’s exactly the idea that [Rosenworcel] has put forward today.”