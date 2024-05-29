T-Mobile goes for UScellular's spectrum, customers with $4.4B deal

T-Mobile said it plans to purchase around 30% of UScellular spectrum holdings, all of its 4.5 million customers and its retail stores in a deal worth $4.4 billion. T-Mobile has also said it will make job offers to “a significant number” of UScellular’s employees as part of the transaction. Broadly, the deal builds on T-Mobile’s […]