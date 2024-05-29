Verizon Frontline: Cory Davis talks about carrier’s solutions at Interop 2024 exercise
Cory Davis, vice president of Verizon Frontline, discusses some of the critical-communications capabilities the carrier showcased earlier this month at the Interop 2024 event conducted earlier this month at Texas A&M University’s Disaster City facility. In addition to a wide range of deployable solutions, Verizon Frontline partnered with Qualcomm to demonstrate 5G Sidelink, the 3GPP standard that enables device-to-device communications when a terrestrial cellular network is unavailable.
