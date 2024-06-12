Security concerns mount as businesses deploy AI coding tools
- While one-third of IT decision-makers believe it’s critical to quickly adopt AI coding tools, those working directly with the solutions have security concerns, according to a Snyk survey published Tuesday.
- Nearly 3 in 5 C-suite tech decision-makers cited security fears associated with AI coding tools, but application security teams and developers were three times more likely to rate AI-generated code security as bad.
- Only 1 in 5 organizations run proofs of concept prior to introducing AI coding options, and more than half of organizations didn’t provide developers with tool-related training, according to the survey of 406 global IT professionals.
Dive Insight:
AI coding tools are becoming more popular, but time is ticking for companies to adopt protocols that ensure safe, secure use.
To read the complete article, visit Cybersecurity Dive.
Tags: Analytics Applications Artificial Intelligence Companies Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Enterprise Federal Government/Military Funding Incident Command/Situational Awareness News Policy Public Safety Security Software State & Local Government System Design System Installation System Operation Test & Measurement Tracking, Monitoring & Control Training Partner content