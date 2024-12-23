FirstNet in 2024: A year of growth, innovation and bold plans for the future

At the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), we strive every day to ensure FirstNet serves first responders in their lifesaving mission.

In 2024, we took bold and decisive actions to evolve the network. We dedicated our people, programs, and resources to make FirstNet the best possible communications network for first responders. In 2025, the FirstNet Authority will continue to advance our investments, expand coverage across the nation, and build relationships with public-safety leaders.

Always on for public safety

In the FirstNet Authority’s early years, we focused on building a foundation for the first-ever nationwide public-safety broadband network (NPSBN). That was a big job with big results: we completed the initial buildout of the network in 2023, and now, FirstNet’s coverage footprint reaches more than 99% of the American population. With that achievement, we closed out what we call �“FirstNet 2.0”—the network-buildout phase—and embarked on “FirstNet 3.0” to extend and evolve the network.

In this phase, we are pivoting to become an operational organization, focused on building the future of FirstNet. Our goal is to optimize the network for public safety’s day-to-day operations. We want the network to support their needs, every minute of every day. First responders work 24/7, and they need a network that will be there for them all the time—no matter the mission.

Transformative investments

As America’s public-safety network, FirstNet must meet today’s challenges and be ready for tomorrow. We are laser-focused on evolving the network through strategic investments that address public-safety input.

In February 2024, we launched a major 10-year investment plan that will shape the future of public-safety communications. The FirstNet Authority Board authorized an initial investment of over $6.3 billion to deliver full 5G capabilities on FirstNet, expand mission-critical services, and enhance coverage.

This significant investment will ensure FirstNet continues to evolve, so public safety stays at the forefront of innovative, lifesaving technologies. It also will ensure the network is able to adapt to public safety’s future needs.

Far-reaching coverage

To plan the future of FirstNet, we work with public-safety agencies throughout the country to understand their communication needs. Coverage remains public safety’s top priority, and it is on the top of our list, too.

We are working to expand the network’s footprint to locations where it’s needed most. Vast swaths of America are made up of remote, rural areas and tribal lands. These places have been traditionally underserved by communications infrastructure. FirstNet is changing that.

In August 2024, the FirstNet Authority Board approved plans to invest about $2 billion to enhance FirstNet coverage—especially in tribal, territorial, and rural areas. Remote coverage is part of our mandate. The FirstNet Authority’s founding legislation includes rural coverage requirements to ensure all first responders can access FirstNet.

We are looking ahead to other coverage options to enhance FirstNet, such as upgrading our deployable fleet with low-Earth-orbit (LEO) backhaul capability.

Extensive operational support

Beyond planning for the future of the network, the FirstNet Authority helps public-safety agencies get the most out of FirstNet.

In 2024, we supported public safety at some of our nation’s biggest events. The FirstNet Authority staffed the Super Bowl, collegiate basketball’s Final Four, the Kentucky Derby, the total solar eclipse, and the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

Through our Network Engagement Experience Program, we help with pre-planning, post-event reviews, and exercise planning. While we have successfully supported our nation’s biggest events, we also support public safety at local events, like a town’s fall festival.

Building international relationships

The United States has been a global leader in establishing a nationwide public-safety broadband network.

This year, we met with more than 35 countries to improve public-safety access to broadband around the globe. We partner with international allies to lead global standards for public-safety communications, as well as to share best practices and lessons learned.

At our annual meeting, 5x5: The Public Safety Innovation Summit, we hosted a panel of international experts who shared their countries’ unique challenges and highlighted opportunities for global collaboration.

Big plans 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, we have big plans to continue to evolve and expand FirstNet for public safety.

The FirstNet Authority has budgeted $534 million for network investments during fiscal year 2025. We will ready the network to evolve beyond 5G, while remaining focused on public safety’s unique challenges and emerging requirements.

America’s first responders give their all, every single day. With FirstNet, we have worked with AT&T to build—and continue to expand and advance—a reliable and secure high-speed, interoperable network. It is a network that must match public safety’s level of dedication and continue to earn their trust. First responders are always there for us, and the FirstNet Authority will always be there for them.

Joe Wassel (pictured above) is the executive director and CEO of the FirstNet Authority.