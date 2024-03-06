IWCE 2024 is just three short weeks away. As we gear up for another year of education, connections, and inspiration at the critical communications industry’s premier event, we thought we would share some excitement from the IWCE Advisory Board.

These board members are integral to building the best conference for you. They’re industry professionals who have a deep understanding of the critical communications industry and where it’s headed. Read on to learn what they are looking forward to at this year’s conference!

“I’m looking forward to IWCE ’24 in Orlando for the camaraderie with industry partners, seeing new product developments and learning more about our RF Environment through panel and speaker sessions.”

– Jon Paul Beauchamp, Senior Manager, ICOM America Inc.

“I’m looking forward to again being at the only place where the entire land-mobile (and related) industry comes together to discuss across ‘across party lines’ (i.e. public safety, industrial, transportation, and every other industry) issues of importance in policy, technology, and the future.”

– Alan Tilles, Partner, Shulman, Rogers, Gandal, Pordy, & Ecker, P.A.

“What’s always remarkable to me about IWCE is that it’s the one event a year in North America where critical-communications professionals, solution providers, and partners from across multiple industries—including public safety, utilities, transportation, and more—all come together to connect and share. The spirit of collaboration and learning at IWCE is always amazing and indicative of the power of stepping outside of what you know and do every day, in order to continuously innovate, evolve, and ultimately improve how you do it.”

-Jim Shulkin, Vice President of Marketing, Zetron

“This year’s IWCE event in Orlando has produced a program that is the undisputed, must-attend event for anyone involved in critical communications. Whether you are in public safety, critical infrastructure, transportation or other related fields, both program content and an expanded field of vendors provide an unmatched opportunity for all communications needs. With the addition of the new NG911 PSAP of the Future experience, this show continues to embrace all things related to critical communications.”

– Joe Hanna, President, Directions

“IWCE is the premier conference focused on mission-critical communications, and the only conference with deep coverage of in-building wireless topics so important to public safety, the Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC), our SBC members, and our industry sector. SBC is proud to collaborate with IWCE and the Florida Fire Marshals and Inspectors Association to leverage this year’s Orlando conference location to host a program of in-building wireless sessions that adds a Florida-focused workshop to the rich in-building track already offered—can’t wait!”

– John Foley, Managing Director, Safer Buildings Coalition