What am I most excited about for IWCE 2024? I might say the Drinks, Bites & Insights special event open to ALL BADGE TYPES on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. where we’ll be talking satellite-direct-to-device service from the perspectives of a satellite provider, a telecom carrier, a device manufacturer and a public-safety expert.

Or, I might say the Havana Nights Networking Party on Wednesday evening (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.) and the amazing line up of musical guests, including the six-piece IWCE Jam Band. Or maybe it’s the incredible speaker roster for the 4-day conference?

But if I had to choose one thing, because it’s brand new to the show this year, I would say the PSAP of the Future …

What is it? An exhibition of next-generation 911 (NG911) that showcases how the latest technologies (and some that are coming soon) to improve emergency-response times and save lives. This game-changer is the PSAP of the Future.

With featured technologies like satellite communications, AI language translation, next-generation core services, texting, image and video transmissions, and real-time data analytics, emergency responders can quickly and accurately assess a situation, dispatch the appropriate resources, and provide critical information to those in need.

Inputs from various sources—for instance, voice-and-data aggregations, CAD systems, and situational-awareness dashboards—can be analyzed and integrated with other data from closely related emergencies, letting response agencies better predict and allocate resources where they are most needed.

IWCE has collaborated with iCERT and its member companies to build this exciting new showcase for the expo floor.

Join us in exploring the transformative potential of the PSAP of the Future. Check out Booth #1023 at IWCE for an immersive experience that lets you can drop into an NG911 call in progress and follow the flow—from incident to response—using emerging and advanced technologies from iCERT member companies.

Erin LeMoine is the event director for Informa Tech’s government portfolio, which includes IWCE.