Rescue 42: Tim O’Connell outlines capabilities of Network Systems Deployable (NSD), Deployable Networks as a Service (DNaaS) offerings
Rescue 42 President, CEO and CTO Tim O’Connell describes the functionality of his company’s Network Systems Deployable (NSD) and Deployable Networks as a Service (DNaaS) products that can work with a variety of carrier systems. IWCE 2024 attendees can learn more about Rescue 42 by visiting company officials at Booth #1333 in the exhibit hall on Wednesday, March 27, and Thursday, March 28, in Orlando.
