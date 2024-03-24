Is LMR the best solution for first responders? Should 4.9 GHz license go to the FirstNet Authority?

Recently there was an article titled “LMR remains most reliable technology for public-safety communications,” written by the executive director of the Forestry Conservation Communications Association (“FCCA”). To some extent there are some truths to that, but it is not an absolute. Indeed, it is far from it. There were some assertions in the article that […]