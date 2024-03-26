ADRF: Jim Lilienfeld outlines benefits of company’s converged in-building solution
Jim Lilienfeld, ADRF’s senior manager for the southeast U.S., highlights features of the company’s converged in-building solution that can support public-safety broadband communications from all three U.S. nationwide carriers, as well as connectivity for consumers–for personal use and to call 911 when emergency incidents occur. To learn more about ADRF, IWCE 2024 attendees can visit company representatives in Booth #423 during exhibit-hall hours on March 27-28.
Tags: homepage-featured-3 Companies Coverage/Interference Critical Infrastructure Enterprise Federal Government/Military Funding In-Building Interoperability Long Term Evolution (LTE) Multimedia News Podcasts Policy Public Safety Public-Safety Broadband/FirstNet Standards State & Local Government System Design System Installation System Operation Tower & Site Wireless Networks Audio